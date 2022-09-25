Bharat Jodo Yatra will provide oxygen to Congress: Jairam Ramesh

-
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday that the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra will provide much-needed oxygen to the party.
Attacking the BJP, Ramesh said that those who did not participate in the Quit India movement are now criticising the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Clarifying on not including Gujarat in the route of the yatra, Ramesh said that many routes were discussed, but in some routes the yatra would have had to cross rivers using boats or trains. So the party opted for a straight route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he said.
Also, given that the Assembly elections are round the corner, the party functionaries would be busy by the time the yatra arrives in this part of the country, Ramesh clarified.
First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 07:03 IST
