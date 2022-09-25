Bharat Jodo Yatra will provide oxygen to Congress: Jairam Ramesh

JUST IN
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra will provide much-needed oxygen to the party

IANS  |  Ahmedabad 

Cong should not feel defensive or apologetic about the 1991 reforms: Jairam Ramesh

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday that the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra will provide much-needed oxygen to the party.

Attacking the BJP, Ramesh said that those who did not participate in the Quit India movement are now criticising the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Clarifying on not including Gujarat in the route of the yatra, Ramesh said that many routes were discussed, but in some routes the yatra would have had to cross rivers using boats or trains. So the party opted for a straight route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he said.

Also, given that the Assembly elections are round the corner, the party functionaries would be busy by the time the yatra arrives in this part of the country, Ramesh clarified.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 07:03 IST

