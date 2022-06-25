Biggest cowardly attack on India's democracy: BJP slams Cong on Emergency

The Saturday attacked the over the declared 47 years ago, saying it was the "biggest cowardly attack" on the country's and that the day it was imposed will always be remembered as a dark chapter in independent India's history.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said the memories of send a chill down the spine, but he also used the occasion to slam the current government alleging the "danger of an undeclared is hovering over the country" today.

The Emergency, declared on this day in 1975 by former prime minister Indira Gandhi, suspended fundamental rights of citizens and brought press censorship. Several opposition leaders were arrested during the Emergency. It was lifted on March 21, 1977.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the declared Emergency in its lust for power "and snatched away the Constitutional rights of Indians overnight, and outdid even the foreign rule in terms of brutality".

In his tweet, he also paid tributes to those who fought this "dictatorial" mindset.

leader and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak hit out at the Congress, saying the country suffered through Emergency due to a "family greedy of power".

Addressign a seminar, titled 'Dark Phase of Democracy: Black Day', held at BJP headquarters in Lucknow, he said that during the period citizens were treated worse than they were during the British rule. "And those who opposed it were severely tortured".

"In the greed of power, a family imposed Emergency in the country. The Emergency imposed by the 47 years ago was the biggest cowardly attack on the country's democracy, Pathak said.

Lakhs of people were imprisoned for no reason, censorship was imposed on courts and the press, he said.

BJP leader and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Congress had "murdered democracy" by forcing the Emergency on the country and putting behind bars anyone who resisted it.

Participating in a programme held virtually at the Uttarakhand BJP's Rudrapur district office in the honour of the 'soldiers of democracy' (loktantra ke senani), he said June 25, 1975, will always be remembered as a "dark chapter" in independent India's history.

"Whoever stood up and came forward to protest it (emergency) was sent to jail and subjected to atrocities," he said addressing the programme virtually from Delhi.

The Rajasthan BJP observed the day as 'Black Day' and held dharnas across district headquarters in the Congress-ruled state. Party workers wore black bands on their arms.

BJP state president Satish Poonia addressed a seminar on 'Emergency Imposed by Congress Government on June 25, 1975' at the party office in Jaipur.

In a statement issued in Hindi in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav said 47 years have passed since the Emergency was imposed, but the memory of June 25, 1977 "sends a chill down the spine".

He, however, also attacked the current BJP government, saying the "threat of an undeclared emergency looms over the country" today.

"Intolerance and hatred have destroyed social harmony. Constitutional institutions are being weakened," he said. "The voices of the farmers and youth are being crushed. Unemployment is rising and women and girls are suffering humiliation."



Yadav alleged those in power have broken all records of abuse of power and the country stands at a crossroads.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the Emergency a "big blot" on the country's .

"....Today, there was such a day in India's history, which was a big blot on India's . On this day in 1975, Emergency was imposed in the country when people's voice was suppressed," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)