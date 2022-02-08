Congress throttled democracy in 1975, says PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister on Tuesday said that the Party had "throttled" democracy in 1975 and is now teaching the lesson of democracy to the

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said contrary to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's claim that the laid the foundation of the country and the only hoisted its flag on it, the grand old party had in reality "throttled" democracy in 1975.

Continuing to attack the Party, Modi said the problem with the Congress is that they do not think beyond the dynasty. "The biggest threat to India is from dynastic political parties and when a family is supreme in a party, the first casualty is talent. For years, the country has suffered owing to it. I expect all political parties to follow democracy in their working also and the Congress should take a lead on this."

Holding the Congress' mindset that 'India is Indira and Indira is India' responsible for these debacles, he said: "What would have happened if Congress was not there? This was Mahatma Gandhi's wish too."

Taking a jibe at the party , he said, "Had Congress ceased to be as per Mahatma Gandhi's wish, democracy would have been free from dynastic influence, there would not have been any foreign influence, emergency, no caste and regional divide. Had Congress not been there, then Sikh's massacre would not have happened and Punjab would not have burnt in flames of terrorism for years, there would not have been exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and the daughters would not have been burnt in the tandoor."

His remarks evoked a sharp response from the Congress with the LoP objecting to it strongly stating that Modi should have spoken only on the President's speech.

At this, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu intervened and said: "Kharge ji, you all had also spoken like this."

The Congress members rushed to the well of the House and kept on protesting. After a while, they staged a walk-out.

Modi went on to say that the Congress has a problem with the word 'nation' as well. "If 'nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party's name Indian Congress?. Change it to Federation of Congress. Correct the mistakes done by your predecessors." he added.

