JUST IN
TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all women walk with Rahul Gandhi today
Secular forces need to work together for country's better times: Yechury
Gearing up for battle: The BJP is determined to win Karnataka again
Bulking up organisational muscle in UP ahead of urban local body polls
BJP prepares to cash in on free ration ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Ask Khargeji: Rahul Gandhi declines to answer political questions
House in (dis)order: Early adjournments not limited to NDA government
In democracy if you make one person god, it becomes autocracy: Kharge
PM Modi never held single press conference in nine years, says Kavitha
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
MCD House ruckus: AAP workers protest outside BJP headquarters
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Aam Adami Party most corrupt party in the country, says BJP leader

Senior AAP leader Balbir Singh was inducted into the Punjab cabinet on January 7. He was sworn in after resignation of Fauja Singh

Topics
AAP | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

The BJP on Monday said that the Aam Adami party is the most corrupt party of the country.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said: "The Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Delhi, saying that it will take action against corruption, provide security to women and drive out the corrupt, but today, the same party has become the most corrupt party in the country."

Furthering his attack on the AAP, Sirsa said: "In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party does politics on the safety of women, while in Punjab, it has made Balbir Singh, who has been convicted for assaulting a woman and is currently out on bail, a minister."

"Even after the audio tape was leaked in the extortion case, Fauja Singh was not removed from the post of minister for four months. It is clear from this that Arvind Kejriwal is hungry for money and makes corrupt people ministers," Sirsa claimed.

Senior AAP leader Balbir Singh was inducted into the Punjab cabinet on January 7. He was sworn in after resignation of Fauja Singh.

Fauja Singh Sarari resigned, months after he was embroiled in a controversy over an audio clip in which he allegedly discussed ways to "trap" some contractors to "extort" money.

--IANS

dr/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AAP

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 00:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU