Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi comes out with code of conduct for RJD ministers

-
ALSO READ
'Modi ko hatana hai,' says Lalu Prasad as RJD reclaims power in Bihar
Bihar: Tejashwi youngest, Bijendra Yadav oldest minister in Nitish govt
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
Lalu's son-in-law spotted at Bihar govt meetings; BJP condemns presence
Giriraj Singh, Tejashwi Yadav in Twitter spat over job promise
-
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday came out with a list of directives for cabinet colleagues belonging to the RJD, in an obvious attempt at image makeover for his party.
The RJD heir apparent issued the commandments on his official Twitter handle, whereby party ministers have been forbidden from purchasing new cars and also from allowing visitors to touch feet.
Greetings should be exchanged with namaste or aadab, said Yadav, whose party is facing the heat over criminal cases pending against many ministers.
He further asked ministers to conduct themselves with dignity and humility and give priority to helping the poor irrespective of their religion and caste.
Please also promote exchange of books or pens in place of bouquets, added the leader who now seems intent on projecting a more mature image of himself.
In an apparent bid to restrain RJD members from gloating over their party being the largest partner, he used the term under the leadership of honourable chief minister twice while instructing ministers to encourage probity, transparency and quick action and make use of social media to apprise the people of the government's initiatives.
The BJP, which has been in a sulk over sudden loss of power after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quit NDA alleging attempts at splitting his JD(U), reacted with sarcasm.
The script is well written. But who is going to read and understand... Nonetheless, in the interests of Bihar we appeal to the ministers to heed the advice of Tejashwi bhai, state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU