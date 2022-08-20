Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi comes out with code of conduct for RJD ministers

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday came out with a list of directives for cabinet colleagues belonging to the RJD, in an obvious attempt at image makeover for his party.

The heir apparent issued the commandments on his official Twitter handle, whereby party ministers have been forbidden from purchasing new cars and also from allowing visitors to touch feet.

Greetings should be exchanged with namaste or aadab, said Yadav, whose party is facing the heat over criminal cases pending against many ministers.

He further asked ministers to conduct themselves with dignity and humility and give priority to helping the poor irrespective of their religion and caste.

Please also promote exchange of books or pens in place of bouquets, added the leader who now seems intent on projecting a more mature image of himself.

In an apparent bid to restrain members from gloating over their party being the largest partner, he used the term under the leadership of honourable chief minister twice while instructing ministers to encourage probity, transparency and quick action and make use of social media to apprise the people of the government's initiatives.

The BJP, which has been in a sulk over sudden loss of power after Chief Minister quit NDA alleging attempts at splitting his JD(U), reacted with sarcasm.

The script is well written. But who is going to read and understand... Nonetheless, in the interests of we appeal to the ministers to heed the advice of Tejashwi bhai, state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand said in a statement.

