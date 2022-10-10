BJP, Cong race to claim credit ahead of Ujjain's 'Mahakal Lok' unveiling

With just two days for inauguration of 'Mahakal Lok', an expanded part of Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, the BJP-led government is busy for making the occasion a mega event.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh monitering all preparations.

As per the state government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil newly developed corridor of Mahakaleshwar named - 'Mahakal Lok' at 6:30 pm on October 11.

Prime Minister Modi, on the occasion, will also address a large gathering of devotees, including workers following the inauguration.

As the inauguration of 'Mahakal Lok' would be probably the biggest event ahead of assembly elections in 2023, the ruling seems leaving no stone unturned to make the occasion kick start its campaign for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The opposition Congress also joined in race to take credit for the project, which is being developed under the 'Shri Mahakal Maharaj Vikas Yojana' of the government. The state Congress claimed that the project was initiated during 15-month tenure of Kamal Nath led state government.

"We are making this claim with facts, which is in public domain. This is an auspicious occasion for all of us but the fact is that the project was first initiated during the Kamal Nath-led Congress government. He had visited to Ujjain in August 2019 and then he had announced to allocate Rs 300 crore for this mega project. As a result, the work was started with establishment of a facility centre for pilgrims in December 2019. Not only this, but Kamal Nath government had allocated Rs 156 crore for Omkareshwar . We are putting facts and not for taking credit out of it. Mahakal knows all facts, so there should be no hide and seek," said Sangeeta Sharma, vice-president of Madhya Congress media cell.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed people to change display picture of their social media accounts with 'Mahakal Lok' in show of faith. In fact, the display pictures and background of all government websites, social media accounts have already been changed with the same. Amid all these, controversy broke out when Ujjain Municipal Commissioner Ansul Gupta, who was supervising the entire preparation, was suddenly transferred and another official was assigned the task.

Notably, the 'Mahakal Lok' has been designed with a new aura, which gives a glimpse of the entire cultural heritage of Ujjain. "Due to this many possibilities of tourism in Ujjain and will increase at the international level. The city of Ujjain is already recognised all over the world as a cultural heritage, but with the construction of the Mahakal Lok, it will become the centre of attraction round the globe and will give a new identity to the entire state, the state goverment said.

On September 30, the Chief Minister had said, "After Kedarnath and Kashi Vishwanath, it would be a special occasion for Lord Shiva's devotees to witness the extension of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Sri Mahakal Lok' at 6 p.m. on October 11. People visiting here will find a glimpse of Shiva Leela."

--IANS

pd/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)