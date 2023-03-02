BJP conspiracy to weaken India's values will not succeed: Surjewala

Any conspiracy by the to weaken India's democratic values will not succeed, leader said on Thursday after a Supreme Court ruling on the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners will be done by the President on the advise of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

Reacting to the verdict, Surjewala said the top court has given the judgment in wake of the BJP's attempts against democracy and the Constitution.

"The decision given by the Supreme Court is very significant. BJP's conspiracy to weaken democratic values will never succeed," Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

MP Manish Tewari said on the ruling, "Article 324 should be amended to give an impartial superintendence over internal processes of registered and State Political Parties in terms of my Private Member's Bill."



A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, also held that the norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

The apex court said if the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is not there, then leader of the single largest opposition party will be in the committee to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and elections commissioners.

