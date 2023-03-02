JUST IN
Delhi BJP urges AAP to deposit Rs 21 cr spent on lawyers in excise case
Senior AAP leader Atishi to become first woman minister in Kejriwal Cabinet
Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs, MCD councillors to discuss strategies
People asking how to make Holi dishes: Mallikarjun Kharge on gas price hike
Rajasthan Congress slams Centre over hike in price of LPG cylinder
Congress' Salman Khurshid slams Centre over BBC documentary on PM Modi
Official Twitter account of TMC hacked, name changed to 'Yuga labs'
CBI acting lawfully, AAP does not believe in Constitution, says BJP
People will ensure BJP's defeat in all LS seats in Delhi in 2024: Akhilesh
Delhi Police arrested entire AAP leadership, claims Saurabh Bharadwaj
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
BJP grew flowers using bulldozers from thorns you planted: UP CM Yogi to SP
icon-arrow-left
BJP govt suppressing voice of people in Goa by 'transfers': Congress
Business Standard

BJP conspiracy to weaken India's values will not succeed: Surjewala

Reacting to the verdict, Surjewala said the top court has given the judgment in wake of the BJP's attempts against democracy and the Constitution

Topics
BJP | Randeep Surjewala | Election Commission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress, Randeep Surjewala
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala Photo: @ANI

Any conspiracy by the BJP to weaken India's democratic values will not succeed, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday after a Supreme Court ruling on the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners will be done by the President on the advise of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

Reacting to the verdict, Surjewala said the top court has given the judgment in wake of the BJP's attempts against democracy and the Constitution.

"The decision given by the Supreme Court is very significant. BJP's conspiracy to weaken democratic values will never succeed," Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said on the ruling, "Article 324 should be amended to give an impartial Election Commission superintendence over internal processes of registered National and State Political Parties in terms of my Private Member's Bill."

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, also held that the norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is made by Parliament.

The apex court said if the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha is not there, then leader of the single largest opposition party will be in the committee to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and elections commissioners.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 13:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU