BJP devising strategy to counter Nitish Kumar post Bihar snub

-
ALSO READ
CM Nitish defends 'Z-plus' security for Tejashwi, backs 1-mn jobs promise
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar, BJP over Bihar's law and order situation
Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav says unemployment and poverty govt's priority
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
-
Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar's unexpected move to snap ties with the NDA and form the government in the eastern state in alliance with the RJD and Left parties has prompted the BJP to come up with a concrete strategy to counter the eight-time chief minister.
Nitish Kumar has been claiming of late of contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections along with the Opposition parties. In fact, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, after taking part in a meeting with CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D. Raja and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, said that all the opposition parties should form a strategy together.
The recent statements of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav drop an apparent hint that both leaders are trying to bring all Opposition parties on a single page to counter the BJP in the 2024 general elections.
Even as Nitish Kumar is yet to make any official statement in this context, he could emerge as a potential prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Parliamentary battle. And the BJP is not unaware of such probabilities.
The BJP was a long-standing political ally of Nitish Kumar's JD-U. Both had worked together in the Central as well as state arena. The BJP believes that one of the weak spots of the Bihar CM where it could target him is his alliance with Lalu Prasad's RJD -- a party that does not enjoy a "clean" image on several counts.
The party has been targetting Nitish Kumar over the corruption-related allegations levelled against Lalu Prasad and his family members since he is currently running the government along with the RJD.
Interacting with mediapersons at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said: "'Jungle Raj' is back in Bihar. In fact, it was Nitish Kumar who had coined the term 'Jungle Raj' when Lalu Prasad was in power. Today, he has joined hands with his party to run the government."
According to sources, the BJP's strategy to target Nitish Kumar will mainly be related to issues of corruption charges against the Lalu Prasad's family. The party would be posing questions to the Bihar Chief Minister and take them out to the people (voters) of other states as well.
--IANS
stp/pgh/
arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU