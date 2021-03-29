BJP, LDF cooking up stories about Congress leadership in Kerala: Yaskhi

-
AICC Secretary Madhu Goud Yaskhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have been cooking up many stories about the leadership issue in Congress in Kerala.
"The BJP and LDF have been cooking up many stories about the leadership issue in Congress in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi is the leader. We all are working to make sure UDF wins the election under his leadership," he said at a press conference in Kochi.
He also he alleged that the BJP and LDF are the two sides of the same coin.
"For the people of Kerala, it is more dangerous as they have LDF in the government and BJP nationally to counter. Together they will wreak havoc in Kerala. In many ways, BJP and LDF are the two sides of the same coin," he said.
Earlier on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had alleged that there was an alliance between the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.
"Leaders of the Congress and BJP are blaming a CPI M-BJP alliance out of fear that they will not be able to carry out a lie detector test. There is a Kerala-level alliance between Congress and the BJP. It has continued in this election as well," the Chief Minister had alleged.
Yaskhi also criticised the Centre, saying that "Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah have polarised society in a way never seen since the partition of India. They have nothing new to offer but 'divide and rule' and putting the country for sale."
He further hit out at the recent renaming of the Motera cricket stadium in Gujarat after the Prime Minister, saying, "If I extend that analogy to the country, India has also been turned into a Modi Stadium politically, and there are only two ends of it economically--Ambani and Adani. Socially they have only one end, polarisation."
He also criticised the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 lockdown, saying that it had resulted in the sharpest economic downfall in 70 years.
"People have been left jobless, factories have closed, labourers were left stranded on roads, and we have slipped to the bottom of the pyramid in terms of poverty and hunger. But there are friends of this government who made Rs 12 lakh crore since the March lockdown," he said.
This comes ahead of the State Assembly elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts set to be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
