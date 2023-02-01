JUST IN
Business Standard

Not a people-friendly Union Budget, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

She alleged that the budget has been prepared for "a few businessmen". "This is not for the people of India, not for the poor," the former Union minister said

Topics
Budget 2023 | Union Budget | Mehbooba Mufti

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Mehbooba Mufti at press conference. Photo: Reuters
Mehbooba Mufti at press conference. Photo: Reuters

The Union Budget is not people-friendly as it has been prepared keeping in mind the interests of a few businessmen, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the same as the ones presented by the BJP-led government over the last eight-nine years.

"Taxes have increased and money is not being spent on welfare schemes or subsidies. Taxes are being amassed for their crony capitalists. The taxes imposed should have benefitted the people, but they have broken their backs.

"Rather than benefitting people, welfare schemes and subsidies are being done away with. The situation in the country is such that those who had risen above the poverty line have again fallen below it," Mufti said.

She alleged that the budget has been prepared for "a few businessmen". "This is not for the people of India, not for the poor," the former Union minister said.

"This is not a people-friendly budget. The taxes have been increased, the GST (Goods and Services Tax) has been increased. Money will be taken out of the pockets of the poor and it will go to big businessmen," Mufti said.

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:26 IST

