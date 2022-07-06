BJP supported us for Hindutva position, development agenda: Maha CM Shinde

-
ALSO READ
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs name their faction 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'
Discussions with Eknath Shinde positive: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Disqualify 12 rebel MLAs, says Shiv Sena to Maharashtra Assembly Dy Speaker
-
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shinde said Shiv Sena MLAs were finding it difficult to get work done during Maha Vikas Aghadi rule and the Congress and NCP, which were its constituents were trying to gain ground.
"All were anticipating, there was perception in public that BJP does anything for power. But they have shown to the people that these 50 people have taken a Hindutva position, an ideological position and their agenda is of development and Hindutva and they should be supported. And they supported us despite having more numbers, more MLAs. They gave us support for the post of Chief Minister," Shinde said.
Shinde said Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him to take the state forward, take it towards development and take forward development works.
The Chief Minister said Prime Minister assured of his and Centre's full support in development endeavours.
"This is a big thing. The Centre is with us. We have not done anything illegal. The pre-poll alliance was between BJP and Shiv Sena. We are allying with that party."
Asked about his remark of their alliance winning 200 seats in the next assembly polls, Shinde said 170 MLAs are with the alliance and only 30 more remain. "We can get more than 200 seats," he said.
He said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has become Deputy Chief Minister showing "a big heart".
Shinde said it was unexpected for Fadnavis but he followed BJP directions.
"It was unexpected for him, but he followed party directions. And a worker like me (of) Balasaheb and Anand Dighe, was made the chief minister, I am thankful to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda. I thanked Naddaji yesterday. The perception that was there among people, that has been totally changed that BJP is not only for power but also for ideology," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU