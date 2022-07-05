Sense of fear in Rajasthan, Cong govt has no right to be in power: Raje

-
Targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan over the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday asked if Yogi Adityanath can establish peace in Uttar Pradesh, why can Ashok Gehlot not do so.
She said a sense of fear and insecurity has arisen in the state which should be eliminated.
Raje demanded the death penalty for the accused in the case and also advocated for modern training to the police force.
She said it was completely a failure of the intelligence system.
After meeting the family members of Kanhaiya Lal at their residence, Raje held a press conference separately.
"The police failed to provide security to Kanhaiya Lal despite his complaints. He would not have been killed if he had got protection from the police. The Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan is completely responsible for the murder of Kanhaiya Lal," she said.
She added that the Congress government has no right to remain in power.
"When Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can establish peace in Uttar Pradesh by eliminating any atmosphere of terror, why can Ashok Gehlot not do it here," Raje asked.
She was accompanied by former state president of BJP Ashok Parnami and other leaders.
