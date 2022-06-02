BJP threatens protests against West Bengal government over fuel taxation

-
The BJP on Thursday threatened to go on agitation if the West Bengal government does not cut taxes on fuel in the next 15 days.
Speaking to reporters, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the state government should give some relief to the people when the Centre has cleared all the GST dues.
"West Bengal has received its GST dues from the Centre. It should now bring down the prices of fuel. They should reduce the price of petrol by at least Rs 5, and price of diesel by Rs 10," he said.
"The Centre has twice reduced fuel prices, but the state government has not lowered taxes even once," he claimed.
The BJP would wait for 15 days, and if the state does not take any steps, it would hit the streets, Majumdar said.
"If they don't reduce the fuel prices, we will hit the streets. We will also march to state secretariat Nabanna to fight for people's rights," he said.
The Centre has cleared the entire GST compensation payable up to May 31 by releasing Rs 86,912 crore to the states, as per the Finance Ministry.
Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced in the country on July 1, 2017 and states were assured of compensation for the loss of any revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST for a period of five years.
TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the state government would reduce the taxes on fuel, once the Centre clears all the dues.
"The state government has already said that once the Centre clears its dues amounting to Rs 97,000 crores, it would reduce the taxes on fuel prices. Once they clear the dues, the state won't levy taxes on oil for the next five years," Ghosh said.
