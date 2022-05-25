Gujarat BJP chief advises Bharatsinh Solanki to consult psychiatrist

-
ALSO READ
Shah commences Ayodhya visit by offering prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
BJP a party that moves in right direction with right ideology, says Nadda
UP elections: New history being created in Uttar Pradesh, says BJP
-
After Bharatsinh Solanki's remark on the Ram temple, Gujarat BJP Chief C.R. Patil on Wednesday slammed him, saying that he needs to consult a doctor to "check his mental stability".
Patil was in Vadodara district to take part in the party's ongoing programme 'One Day One District'. He said, "Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki needs to consult a psychiatrist and check his mental stability."
Questioning Solanki, Patel challenged the Congress leader and said, "if he has spine, he should dare to make such statements on the people of other religions. It is becoming a habit of the leader to insult Hindus and the Hindu religion".
He also warned Solanki, asking him to stop making such statements against Hindus, or "he should be prepared for the reaction from Hindus".
On Tuesday, while addressing members of the OBC community in an Ahmedabad rural area, Bharatsinh had said, "People with great faith and respect had donated Ram Shilas for the construction of Ram temple, the BJP and other organisation failed to preserve and protect these Ram Shilas, because of which they were lying in open on which dogs used to pee."
While reacting to the crowd's enthusiasm, Patil said if any other party's workers or leaders saw this then no one would dare to ask for a ticket of his/her party to contest the Assembly elections from there fearing defeat. Patil has set a target to win all the 182 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections.
This is not the first time Patil has stated that no other will dare to contest. Last month while addressing workers in Himmatnagar of the Sabarkantha district in North Gujarat, he had said, "Congress party will not be able to find one candidate to contest elections on its symbol this time."
In Vadodara, without naming the AAP or Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Patil appealed to his party workers to create awareness among the voters and to see that innocent Gujarati's don't get cheated by the "Maha thag". Mocking Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's action to drop Health Minister Vijay Singla over the corruption charges, Patil said this was an example of the so-called honest party.
--IANS
haresh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU