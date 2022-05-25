Gujarat BJP chief advises Bharatsinh Solanki to consult psychiatrist

After Bharatsinh Solanki's remark on the Ram temple, BJP Chief C.R. Patil on Wednesday slammed him, saying that he needs to consult a doctor to "check his mental stability".

Patil was in Vadodara district to take part in the party's ongoing programme 'One Day One District'. He said, "Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki needs to consult a psychiatrist and check his mental stability."

Questioning Solanki, Patel challenged the Congress leader and said, "if he has spine, he should dare to make such statements on the people of other religions. It is becoming a habit of the leader to insult Hindus and the Hindu religion".

He also warned Solanki, asking him to stop making such statements against Hindus, or "he should be prepared for the reaction from Hindus".

On Tuesday, while addressing members of the OBC community in an Ahmedabad rural area, Bharatsinh had said, "People with great faith and respect had donated Ram Shilas for the construction of Ram temple, the BJP and other organisation failed to preserve and protect these Ram Shilas, because of which they were lying in open on which dogs used to pee."

While reacting to the crowd's enthusiasm, Patil said if any other party's workers or leaders saw this then no one would dare to ask for a ticket of his/her party to contest the Assembly elections from there fearing defeat. Patil has set a target to win all the 182 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections.

This is not the first time Patil has stated that no other will dare to contest. Last month while addressing workers in Himmatnagar of the Sabarkantha district in North Gujarat, he had said, "Congress party will not be able to find one candidate to contest elections on its symbol this time."

In Vadodara, without naming the AAP or Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Patil appealed to his party workers to create awareness among the voters and to see that innocent Gujarati's don't get cheated by the "Maha thag". Mocking Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's action to drop Health Minister Vijay Singla over the corruption charges, Patil said this was an example of the so-called honest party.

--IANS

haresh/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)