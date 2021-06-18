BJP to hold demonstrations against TMC's 'political violence' next week

-
The BJP on Thursday decided to
hold demonstrations across West Bengal next week in protest against the ruling "Trinamool Congress' violence" faced by its activists since assembly poll results were out on May 2, party sources said.
Protest demonstrations will be held in Kolkata on June 23 and in the districts on June 25.
Party sources said that the decision was made at a high-level meeting attended by central BJP leaders Shiv Prakash, Arvind Menon and Amit Malviya apart from state unit chief Dilip Ghosh.
Violence is being carried out against party supporters and their families forcing them to flee their homes and the administration is doing nothing to stop this, the BJP alleged.
"Thousands of our workers are still out of their homes. They are having a difficult time in the rains. The meeting took stock of the situation," Ghosh told reporters.
The MPs and MLAs of the party were asked to stay in their constituencies and take an active role in bringing back home BJP members and supporters who had fled.
The meeting also decided to observe International Yoga Day on June 21 at the state and district level following Covid-19 protocols and involve important personalities from different walks of life in the programmes, the sources said.
The meeting also dissected the reasons for the poll reverses by the party.
