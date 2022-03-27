BJP trying to influence CBI probe into Birbhum killings: TMC

-
The ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to influence the CBI probe into the killings in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district.
The saffron party, on the other hand, alleged that the TMC has lost all credibility after the March 22 incident in which women and children were among the eight victims.
"The BJP has forgotten the killings in Gujarat years back. It is now shedding crocodile tears for the Bogtui incident, in which prompt action has already been taken. We iterate that the state government is committed to ensuring justice to the victims irrespective of their political affiliations.
"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the area within two days of the incident and met the victims' families. We are okay with a fair, impartial and prompt CBI probe. However, in the last one-two days, there are indications that the BJP is trying to influence the central agency's investigation for its own political interest. We oppose any such move," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told reporters.
He said that the party will "wait and watch" how the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe progresses in the next few days before deciding its future response.
"We are cooperating with the CBI in every possible way," Ghosh said.
BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the ruling party in the state has "lost all credibility and acceptability" after the Bogtui incident and declined to comment on the TMC's charge.
