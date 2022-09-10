BJP, Uddhav-led Sena target each other over photo, video with Memon's kin

The and Uddhav Thackeray-led on Saturday shared a picture and video of each other's leaders with a 'relative' of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon.

MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar circulated a video claiming that it showed one Rauf Memon, Yakub's relative, attending a meeting with Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar. Uddhav Thackeray's aide Harshal Pradhan hit back by sharing a photograph purportedly showing the same Rauf Memon with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil. Earlier this week, the had claimed that Yakub Memon's grave was beautified when the coalition government led by was in power in Maharashtra, a charge rejected by the . Yakub Memon, one of the Memon brothers who were prime conspirators of the 1993 serial blasts, was hanged in 2015 following his conviction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)