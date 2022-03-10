BJP walks out of Rajasthan Assembly over minister's remark against PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi mourns death of social worker, Padma Shri awardee Shanti Devi
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
-
The BJP on Wednesday walked out from the Rajasthan Assembly as state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal alleged women are most unsafe in the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The BJP MLAs created an uproar in the House over the statement and staged a walkout. The prime minister is an MP from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.
Giving a reply to the demand for grants to police and jails departments, Dhariwal said the Opposition creates uproar just to divert public attention from what is happening in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. All three states are ruled by the BJP.
"It is my allegation that women are most unsafe in the area of Uttar Pradesh from where the prime minister is a Member of Parliament," he said, adding that it is difficult to get the FIR registered there.
Reacting sharply to Dhariwal's allegations, the BJP members created an uproar.
Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said his party's MLAs are not sitting there to listen to such "irrelevant" remarks.
Dhariwal said the BJP members were intolerant and cannot tolerate criticism.
He alleged that Uttar Pradesh was top in crime against women as per the NCRB report of 2020.
Later, the House passed the demand for grants by voice vote.
Replying to the debate, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dhariwal said that 3,500 posts of Assistant Sub-Inspectors have been increased in the police department, which will increase opportunities for promotion of constables.
He said that strict action has been taken on crimes against women in Rajasthan and justice has been provided to the weaker sections through seamless FIR system.
Dhariwal informed the House that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has increased the number of CCTV cameras to be installed under Emergency Response Support System from 10,000 to 30,000.
He said the state government is also bringing a law under which it will be mandatory to install CCTV cameras in private institutions and commercial places and give its feed to Abhay Command and Control Center.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU