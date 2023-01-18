Rahul must come clear on grave mistakes committed by Congress in J-K: BJP

The Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday asked Congress leader to come clear on "grave mistakes" committed by his party in Jammu & Kashmir before leading his Bharat Jodo Yatra into the Union Territory.

The party said the support of the 'Gupkar gang' to the Bharat Jodo Yatra "clearly points" towards it being a 'Bharat Todo Yatra'.

" must come clear on grave mistakes done by the Congress in relation to Jammu and Kashmir before leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra to J&K," chief spokesperson for J&K Sunil Sethi told reporters here this evening.

"When the then Maharaja of J&K was willing for accession to India in June-July 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru resisted the historic step in order to allot a greater role for Sheikh Abdullah and deliberately tried to sideline the Maharaja," he claimed.

He said a "good decision" at that time could have prevented the loss of uncountable precious lives in J&K.

He sought Gandhi's answers over the issue.

" should answer the Valmiki Samaj who could not apply for jobs other than Safai Karamcharis. He should answer the Gorkha samaj. He should answer all those women who were denied rights," he said.

"Kashmiri displaced people are also questioning the Congress for their negative role in probably the world's largest internal displacement. History of congress clearly tells us that they support Bharat Todo instead of Bharat Jodo. If they truly wished to unify India, today the condition could have been different," he said.

"Another question is that today the Gupkar gang is supporting the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said and added that the "Gupkar gang is supporting talks with China and Pakistan on J&K. Does Rahul Gandhi support these people?"



"Rahul Gandhi must clear his stand that whether he stands for the unity of India and he is more interested in supporting the persons longing to divide India," he said.

"The understands that the Congress wants to divide the nation in the name of region, religion and sentiments so that Congress and Gupkar gang could reap benefits out of the turmoil," he added.

Sunil Sethi also added that when Rahul Gandhi enters Jammu & Kashmir, he must bow down at the "feet of Syama Prasad Mookerjee to thank him that he is entering the region without first applying for a permit".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)