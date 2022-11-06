Centre is trying to destroy higher education in Kerala, says CPI(M)

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday attacked the Central government by accusing it of trying to prevent implementation of welfare schemes and destroy higher education in the state as the wants to control everything.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that the Central government's intention to prevent implementation of welfare measures like minimum guaranteed employment was revealed from the speech of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a day ago.

Sitharaman, while delivering the second P Parameshwarji Memorial Lecture on "Cooperative Federalism: The Path Towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat" here on Saturday, had said indiscriminate borrowing and spending by certain states on non-merit goods and expenditure is a matter of concern.

Govindan contended that the Centre wants to control everything and prevent states from implementing welfare schemes within their own financial limitations.

"The LDF and CPI(M) cannot accept this stand of the Central government," he told reporters here at a press conference which was held subsequent to a state secretariat meeting of CPI(M).

Govindan further said that the Centre was using Governors in non- ruled states to interfere in higher education and implement the RSS and Sangh Parivar agendas in universities.

He said this was happening in Kerala also, an allegation which the Left front has been levelling ever since it has been at loggerheads with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over functioning of universities in the state.

"The is using the Governor to destroy higher education in Kerala at a time when the state government was taking steps to improve it and raise it to global standards," Govindan claimed.

He said that the Governor was given the Chancellor position by the state and "now things have reached a stage where we may have to discuss whether he should continue in that position".

The CPI(M) state secretary said the Governor has taken a stand that he will go to any extent and therefore, the party has decided to oppose Khan but in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

Regarding the issue of Khan holding on to some bills, including the University Laws Amendment Bill, passed by the state legislature, Govindan said the Governor was doing something which was not permitted under the law.

He said that various courts have held that the Governor cannot hold on to the bills indefinitely.

