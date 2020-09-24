Centre should have taken farmers into confidence: Mayawati on farm bills

Amidst protests over farm bills, BSP president on Thursday said it would have been better if the Centre had taken the decision on bringing the legislation after consulting

The former UP chief minister recalled that during her regime, the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh used to take decisions relating to agriculture by calling a panchayat of and "consulting them properly".

In a tweet in Hindi, said, It would have been better had the Central government also taken into confidence before taking the decision on farm bills.

Opposition parties and farmers in some states have been protesting the farm bills passed by Parliament recently.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, have been passed by both Houses and await presidential assent.

