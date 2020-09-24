Centre should have taken farmers into confidence: Mayawati on farm bills

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus will not be controlled by jugaad: Mayawati to UP govt
Mayawati hits out at UP govt over condition of Covid-19 health workers
Upholding high ideals a must for uplifting poor: Mayawati to UP govt
Mayawati's BSP to contest Assembly bypolls for first time in Uttar Pradesh
BSP not in support of two bills related to farmers passed in Parl: Mayawati
-
Amidst protests over farm bills, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said it would have been better if the Centre had taken the decision on bringing the legislation after consulting farmers.
The former UP chief minister recalled that during her regime, the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh used to take decisions relating to agriculture by calling a panchayat of farmers and "consulting them properly".
In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, It would have been better had the Central government also taken farmers into confidence before taking the decision on farm bills.
Opposition parties and farmers in some states have been protesting the farm bills passed by Parliament recently.
The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, have been passed by both Houses and await presidential assent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU