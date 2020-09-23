Mayawati slams both Oppositionn, govt over Monsoon Session chaos

-
BSP supremo Mayawati Wednesday hit out at the government as well as the Opposition for the ruckus and chaos during the ongoing Monsoon Session, saying their conduct has harmed the dignity of Parliament and the Constitution.
In a tweet in Hindi, she said "Although Parliament is called the temple of democracy, its dignity has been shredded many times. Even during the ongoing Parliament session, the functioning of the government and the behaviour of Opposition in the House are embarrassing for the dignity of Parliament, Constitution and democracy. Very sad!
Mayawati's reaction came in the wake of eight Rajya Sabha Opposition members being suspended from the House on Monday for the ruckus during the passage of two key farm Bills a day earlier.
The government had brought a motion for their suspension which was passed by the House by voice vote.
The Opposition has been alleging the government did not follow proper procedures during passage of the Bills and didn't allow division of votes as it lacked numbers.
The suspended MPs sat on an overnight dharna on the Parliament complex which they ended after the Opposition decided to boycott Lok Sabha proceedings in solidarity.
