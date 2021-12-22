JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » East

Anti-conversion bill to be taken up for consideration in K'taka Assembly
Business Standard

Centre withdraws security cover of former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee

Recently, he rejoined TMC and asked the Centre to withdraw his security cover

Topics
All India Trinamool Congress | West Bengal | Centre

ANI 

Rajib Banerjee speaks to media after meets with West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as he resigns from the post of West Bengal Forest Minister, in Kolkata.
Rajib Banerjee | File photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withdrawn the security cover of former West Bengal minister and ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajib Banerjee, informed a senior MHA official on Wednesday.

"Banerjee's Z-category security cover in Bengal and Y+ security cover across India has been withdrawn by the ministry," stated the official.

Notably, Banerjee, along with a few other disgruntled MLAs, had joined BJP after quitting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) before the West Bengal Assembly elections held earlier this year. Recently, he rejoined TMC and asked the Centre to withdraw his security cover.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 22 2021. 19:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU