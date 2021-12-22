Centre withdraws security cover of former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withdrawn the security cover of former minister and ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajib Banerjee, informed a senior MHA official on Wednesday.

"Banerjee's Z-category security cover in Bengal and Y+ security cover across India has been withdrawn by the ministry," stated the official.

Notably, Banerjee, along with a few other disgruntled MLAs, had joined BJP after quitting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) before the Assembly elections held earlier this year. Recently, he rejoined TMC and asked the to withdraw his security cover.

