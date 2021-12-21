KMC election: TMC wins 13 wards, leads in 112; BJP ahead in five seats

-
ALSO READ
TMC leader Mukul Roy appointed PAC head in West Bengal Assembly
Mamata meets PM Modi in Delhi, demands more vaccines and medicines
Get ready, Trinamool Congress is going to Goa: Abhishek Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee moves SC on filing of affidavits in Narada sting case
Congress leader Kirti Azad joins TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee
-
The ruling Trinamool Congress looks set to retain power in KMC for the third consecutive term, with its candidates leading in 112 wards and winning 13 seats that went to polls, while BJP nominees were ahead in five wards, SEC officials said on Tuesday.
Counting of votes for 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) began this morning at 8 am.
As per the trends, the TMC has taken the lead in 112 wards and has won 13 seats. The BJP is leading in five wards, while the CPI(M) and the Congress are leading in one ward each," the State Election Commission official said.
TMC candidate in ward number 117, Amit Singh, and Kakoli Bag in ward number 119 have emerged victorious, data on the SEC website showed.
Lok Sabha MP and five-time councillor Mala Roy retained her seat in ward number 88 for the sixth consecutive time, and TMC MLA and sitting councillor Debashis Kumar also won in ward number 85.
TMC MLA and sitting councillor Atin Ghosh was leading in ward number 11 in north Kolkata. In ward number 13, the party's Anindya Routh was ahead of others.
The BJP is leading in ward number 22, 23, 41, 42 and 50 and the Congress in ward number 45. The CPI(M) is leading in ward number 103.
The KMC is divided into 144 administrative wards, which are grouped into 16 boroughs.
Sporadic incidents of violence, including hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday, even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise.
The TMC has been in power in KMC since 2010.
In the last KMC polls in 2015, it had won 124 seats, whereas the Left Front bagged 13. The BJP and the Congress had secured five and two seats, respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU