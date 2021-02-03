'challenging Mussolini, Hitler rule' with his new directive on protest

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said that Bihar Chief Minister is daring to "challenge Mussolini and Hitler" with the new directive of depriving those who take part in the protest from government jobs and government contracts.

" is daring to challenge Hitler and Mussolini's rule, says if anyone takes part in protest by using democratic right against the power system, then you will not get a job. It means they will not even give jobs and will not allow someone to protest,"Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Yadav said.

"Why is the poor chief minister with 40 seats so scared?" he added.

The Bihar government on Tuesday issued a directive saying that if anyone takes part in a violent demonstration, the police can list the same in the individual's certificate of conduct.

Bihar DGP SK Singhal in the directive said, "If a person is involved in any criminal act by engaging in any law and order situation, protests, road jams and is charged by the police for this, then specific mention of this will be made in the character verification report by the police.

"Such people have to be prepared for serious consequences because they will not be able to get a government job or apply for government tenders," the official letter added.

Some days back also Bihar government received criticism from the opposition party over issuing an order for action on social media posts.

Additional Director General of Police of the Economic Offences Unit Nayyar Hasnain Khan on January 21 issued a directive by saying that "making objectionable comments against the government, ministers and officials comes under the category of cybercrime. It seems right to take action against such individuals or groups.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)