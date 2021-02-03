After suspension from RS, AAP's Sanjay Singh compares Centre to Hitler

-
After his suspension from Rajya Sabha for raising slogans against the new farm laws in the House, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh compared the Central government with 'Hitler' and accused the government of taking harsh action against the protesting farmers.
Speaking to ANI, the AAP leader said, "The government is taking such harsh action against the protesting farmers that even Hitler has failed in front of the Centre government."
Taking a dig at the Centre for treating farmers indifferently, he said, "A total of 44 farmers of Punjab are missing, we have no idea they are dead or alive, are farmers are from an enemy country? They are 'Annadatas' of our own country, but they are called traitors, terrorists and anti-nationals, you (government) are hitting lathis, shelling teargas on farmers, the government has committed exploitation and atrocities against the protesting farmers that even Hitler has failed in infront of him."
Singh demanded that a discussion on the issue of the three fresh farm laws should be held before any other matter, adding that the government should repeal the laws.
He and the other two AAP MPs were suspended for a day from the House.
Three Aam Aadmi Party members-- Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta were marshalled out of Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked them to withdraw as they trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans against the new farm laws.
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu imposed Rule 255 against the MPs, asking them to 'withdraw' from the House.
