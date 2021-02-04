Farmer protest: When did MEA issue strong statement on Galwan? asks Cong

-
After the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong statement on the tweets of international celebrities, the Congress on Thursday reacted sharply.
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergil said, "When is MEA issuing a strong worded outburst document calling out China for Galwan, Arunachal intrusion, detaining of Indian sailors? When are on-screen machomen and sportspersons copy paste tweeting condemning China's misadventures? Or will it require Kayne West tweeting on China?"
While former Home Minister P. Chidambaram said that it is good that Rihanna and Greta Thunberg could wake up the MEA.
"Come on MEA, when will you realise that people concerned with issues of human rights and livelihoods do not recognize national boundaries? Why did MEA comment on the military coup in Myanmar? Why is it 'deeply concerning' to the MEA?" he said.
Chidambaram said, "Why does MEA regularly comment on issues that are "internal" to Sri Lanka and Nepal? and Why did the PM of India comment on the assault on the Capitol building in Washington by the Trump stormtroopers?
"It is sad that someone erudite and worldly wise like Mr S Jaishankar should allow such puerile reactions by the MEA?" he said.
US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and some international celebrities with hardly any expertise on Indian affairs, on Wednesday extended their support to the Indian protesters agitating against the new farm laws.
The government in a strong reaction described them as part of "vested interest groups" and their support as "sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" which are "neither accurate nor responsible."
A Twitter frenzy broke out on Wednesday when American pop singer Rihanna on Tuesday night posted a news link on India's farmers' protest and tweeted, "why aren't we talking about this?!" It triggered widespread outrage from Indians questioning Rihanna's credentials and knowledge about India's internal matters.
The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement lashing out at them. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said.
The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector, the government explained. "These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming."
The government said that a very small section of farmers in parts of India has some reservations about these reforms. "Respecting the sentiments of the protesters, the Government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations, and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, an offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India." --IANS
