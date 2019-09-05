JUST IN
Business Standard

Chidambaram sent to Tihar jail as Delhi court orders judicial custody

Chidambaram, 73, will be in judicial custody while he is kept in prison till September 19

Press Trust of India 

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram to Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Chidambaram to 14-day judicial custody till September 19. The court allowed him to carry his medicines to jail.

Considering that he has Z-security, the court directed Chidambaram be kept in separate cell in the jail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that there will be adequate security for Chidambaram in jail.

With regard to Chidambaram's plea seeking to surrender in the money laundering case, the court issued notice to ED.

Chidambaram, 73, was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after the expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the case.

Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ends today.
First Published: Thu, September 05 2019. 17:36 IST

