Punjab BJP in-charge meets JP Nadda over Singhu border killing

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge of Punjab Dushyant Kumar Gautam met party president JP Nadda over the killing of a Dalit farmer at Singhu border.
After the meeting, he said that Nadda expressed grief over the incident.
Earlier on Friday, the body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. An FIR has been registered in the case, said the DSP.
The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh, a resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, said the police.
Dushyant Kumar Gautam alleged that farmers' protest has been taken over by some criminals and said increasing crime incidents at their protest sites show they are functioning like Taliban.
"The farmers' protest has been taken over by some criminals. In the past, a woman was raped and murdered. With the number of increasing crime incidents at the farmers' protest site, it seems they are functioning like Taliban and spreading extremism in the country," Gautam said.
The BJP leader also questioned Congress party's silence on the issue.
He said, "The Congress party was on its toes when the Lakhimpur Kheri violence occurred because there is BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. While in Rajasthan, several Dalits were attacked but Congress party is silent on that issue."
Gautam further added, "In Congress-ruled states like Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, violence is on the rise by anti-social elements and Dalits are being attacked.
