CM Raje to lead BJP in Rajasthan polls, would come back with majority: Shah

The will fight the forthcoming Rajasthan assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who will retain the post as the party would come back to power with a big majority, said party President on Saturday.

In his address at the concluding ceremony of a two-day party meeting here, he said that the tradition of forming alternate governments in Rajasthan - the Congress one time and the the next - is going to change this time.

will also form government in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win again in 2019, he added.

He also said that Congress has been spreading rumours against the BJP "which is an indirect attack on democracy and hence our fight against Congress becomes all the more important".

Meanwhile, Raje said that the BJP has become world's biggest party under the dynamic leadership of Shah and the failure of the no-confidence motion against his government on Friday, Modi proved once again that BJP enjoys the highest credibility.

She also attacked the Congress for spreading a rumour that SC/ST Act will be diluted but held the people have understood this tactic of Congress.

The programme was also addressed by state Madanlal Saini, while several ministers and veteran BJP leaders were also present.