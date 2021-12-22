Cong leader Harish Rawat targets own party, wonders if it's time to rest

-
Congress campaign head for poll-bound Uttarakhand Harish Rawat on Wednesday alleged non-cooperation from his organisation and said he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.
In a series of tweets in Hindi, Rawat said, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections."
"The powers that be have left crocodiles here. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet," he said.
"I am filled with thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long, it is time to rest," he said.
"I am in a dilemma. The New Year may show me the way," the former chief minister said.
Uttarakhand goes to assembly polls early next year and the Congress is trying to return to power in the hilly state.
