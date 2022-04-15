Cong's Sajjan Singh blames BJP, AIMIM for spreading communal violence

-
ALSO READ
Politics heats up over Khargone violence, FIR against Digvijaya lodged
Digvijaya seeks FIR against CM Chouhan for old post over Khargone violence
BJP's Kapil Mishra hits out at Digvijaya Singh over Khargone violence
Owaisi accuses Shivraj Singh Chouhan of bias against minority community
'Zero' communal riots in UP since 2017, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
-
Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for the communal violence that recently took place in Khargone district including other places across the country.
On April 10, several people including police personnel were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during a Ram Navami procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector, police said.
"BJP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM played a crucial role in Khargone communal violence. They deliberately want to create an atmosphere of tension in India. It has been 75 years of Independence, but BJP is still doing Hindu-Muslim," Verma told reporters.
Slamming the BJP over spreading 'religious differences', the former minister also said that the party never talks about real issues and problems faced by the general public in the country.
"From the very beginning, they are indirectly telling people to forget about employment opportunities, development, inflation and other such issues. They only want people to remember their religion," he added.
Earlier on Wednesday, senior Congress leader and former Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh also blamed the BJP-led state government for the Khargone violence saying that communal tension is being used as a weapon by the party.
After the violence in Raisen and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the state has taken strict action against the people involved in the violence and the local district administration got into action mode.
Several houses and shops were demolished near Mohan Talkies, in the Khaskhas Badi area, the Aurangpura area and Talaab Chowk, including some illegal sites near Ganesh Temple in Khargone.
After the miscreants set four houses on fire, the administration imposed a curfew in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, and Motipura areas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU