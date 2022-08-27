Congress a sinking ship, Azad raised valid issues during exit: Fadnavis

-
ALSO READ
Miffed with Cong for disrespecting Ghulam Nabi Azad, nephew joins BJP
Ghulam Nabi Azab resigns from INC, points out Rahul Gandhi's behaviour
Congress doomed beyond redemption: Amarinder Singh after Azad resigns
All political parties, including mine, create division: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation 'unfortunate', timing 'awful': Congress
-
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Ghulam Nabi Azad raised valid points while exiting the Congress which is a "sinking ship".
Azad has resigned from all positions in the Congress, including its primary membership, by describing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi as "immature" and "childish" and accusing the leadership of "foisting a non-serious individual" at the helm of the party.
Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Fadnavis said the Congress was a sinking ship and people who think the ship cannot be salvaged were taking different decisions.
"I think some questions raised by Azad were valid. However, it is their internal matter and I will not comment on it," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.
Azad, 73, who has been associated with the Congress for nearly five decades, also attacked party chief Sonia Gandhi for applying the "remote control model that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government" to the party.
Reacting to the Shiv Sena's decision to ally with Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade, the BJP leader said when the time comes for one's destruction or downfall, one fails to think wisely.
With Dussehra just around the corner, both factions of the Shiv Sena are likely to seek permission for the annual rally during the festival.
When asked if the rival groups led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray will be granted permission for the rally in Mumbai, Fadnavis, who handles the home department, said, "Whichever event is as per rules and regulations will happen and anything that violates rules will not take place in this government."
The Shiv Sena traditionally holds a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park ground at Dadar in Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU