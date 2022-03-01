Congress demands all-party parliamentary meet on Ukraine crisis

-
ALSO READ
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Russian convoy advancing on Kyiv 40-miles long
-
The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the government should convene all-party meet on Ukraine and apprise the situation to the parliamentarians.
Gaurav Gogoi, party deputy leader in the Lok Sabha said, "At such a crucial time in history, Prime Minister Modi should convene an all-party parliamentary meeting on the Russian-Ukraine war. Such a dialogue will help the Indian government take the best possible step forward."
The Congress has been critical of the government's evacuation exercise and said it should deter from making it a public relations exercise, "India has glorious history of 30+ evacuations -- "There should be no politics on ongoing evacuations but at same time no drum beating in election rallies should be done till every single Indian stranded is rescued -- GOI must pressure Russia to ensure safety of Indians caught in crossfire."
The Prime Minister on Monday evening chaired a high-level meeting, his second on Monday, to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine, and said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure.
"India has never abandoned it's citizens & always evacuated them from war zones. Gulf War, Kuwait, 1991: 150,000+, Op Sukoon, Lebanon, 2006: 2,300, Op Home Coming, Libya, 2011: 15,000, Op Raahat, Yemen, 2015: 4,650 PM should remember evacuation is his duty not PR exercises for it," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, in a tweet on Monday.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU