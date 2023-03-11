Congress leader arrested for making derogatory remarks against MP CM

JUST IN
Kerala Oppn demands clarification from CM on Swapna Suresh's allegations
Business Standard

A Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the police said on Saturday

ANI 

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

A Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the police said on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Friday evening lodged a complaint against Chandrashekar Patel, former president of Indore unit of Congress Seva Dal, alleging that he used foul language and made a derogatory remark against CM during a protest organised by the Congress near Satya Sai Square in Indore on Friday morning.

Soon after Patel's remarks went viral on social media, BJP workers approached the police and lodge a complaint. The workers also raised slogans against Congress.

The BJP workers submitted a memorandum to office DCP (Zone-2) Sampat Upadhyay and demanded action against Congress worker Chandrashekhar Patel. They also demanded to extern him from the district.

DCP Upadhyay said, "A case has been registered against the congress leader Chandrashekar Patel and others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 505 (2) (Statements conducing to public mischief), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Further investigation into the matter is underway."

Leader of Opposition of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) Chintu Chouksey, Councilor Raju Bhadauria and others staged a protest against the investment of LIC and SBI in Adani Group at Satya Sai Crossroads in the district.

Officials said that the party leaders did not obtain permission for the protest, and on the basis of which a case under IPC Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) has been registered at Vijay Nagar Police station.

Two Congress leaders Chintu Chouksey and Raju Bhadauria have been booked in connection to this, they added.

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 11:35 IST

