Congress leader P Chidambaram heckled by party workers outside Calcutta HC

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was heckled by his own party workers as he reached the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday to fight a case against a party member - Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Lawyers representing West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in a case against the Trinamool Congress-led state government were seen protesting and showing black flags to Chidambaram.
Those who heckled Chidambaram raised slogans outside the Court premises like "Go Back Chidambaram" and called him a TMC sympathizer. Such protestors held Chidambaram responsible for the party's poor performance in West Bengal in the recently concluded civic polls and 2021 Assembly Elections.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had filed public interest litigation (PIL) against the Bengal government alleging corruption in the sale of the state government's stake in Metro Dairy to a private company, Keventers, in 2015. P Chidambaram was representing Keventers in this case.
