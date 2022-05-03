Marking one year of post-poll violence, BJP holds protest march in Kolkata

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a march in Kolkata marking one year of post-poll violence in the state.

Top leaders of including Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and state party chief participated in the march.

"Today is a black day. But definitely lost Nandigram. It was important," Adhikari told ANI.

said the agitation will continue till peace prevails in the state and justice is done.

"Our agitation will continue. On May 12, and I will visit Deocha Pachami. We will meet the members of the tribal community whose plots of land are being attempted to be grabbed by this government. We will agitate," chief Sukanta Majumdar told ANI.

Asked about the incumbent government's first anniversary celebrations, Majumdar said, " has reached here on the ladder made by the blood and corpses of the common people. If she thinks that it should be celebrated then she should be congratulated for this."

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the state Assembly poll results on May 2 last year.

In August, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

