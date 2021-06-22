Congress leader Rahul Gandhi parries queries on opposition leaders' meeting

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday parried questions on opposition leaders holding a meeting and efforts to form a possible third front, saying today is not the time to discuss politics.
Gandhi, who held a virtual press conference on the pandemic situation, said he wanted to focus on COVID and how to save the country from the third wave of coronavirus which may hit soon.
"On the political aspect, my intention here is to bring focus on COVID. My intention here is to point clearly in the direction where we think the government should act," said the Congress leader who released a white paper of the party on COVID management.
"So, I am not going to distract you or myself by getting into, you know, what is going on in the politics and what is going on here and there.
"There is a time and place for that discussion and I am happy to talk to you at that time," he said when asked about a meeting of opposition leaders convened at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar here.
Pawar is meeting leaders from several opposition parties and eminent personalities at his residence to discuss the current scenario in the country amid speculation about the possible formation of a third front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The meeting hosted by Pawar has been organised by Rashtra Manch convenor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha.
Samajwadi Party's Ghanshyam Tiwari, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary, National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Sushil Gupta from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Binoy Viswam from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Nilotpal Basu from the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) were among those who attended the meet.
