Mizoram BJP unit urges CM to resolve boundary dispute with Assam, Tripura

The Mizoram BJP unit in a letter
to Chief Minister Zoramthanga has urged him to resolve the state's boundary dispute with neighbouring Assam and Tripura.
In its letter to the CM on Monday, the Mizoram BJP unit said that the Centre was keen on solving the boundary disputes among the northeastern states.
It said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had instructed all the northeastern states on at least two occasions to resolve inter-state border disputes through bilateral dialogue.
The letter said that the Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by Zoramthanga, which is part of the BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), must find an opportunity to resolve the border dispute with Assam and Tripura at a time when the BJP is in power at the Centre and in the two neighbouring states.
Earlier, top leaders of Mizoram Presbyterian Church, the largest denomination in the state, had also urged Zoramthanga to take measures to resolve border disputes with neighbouring states.
Mizoram shares about 164.6 km long inter-state boundary with Assam and about 66 km with Tripura.
The border dispute between Mizoram and Assam is a long pending issue, which has been unresolved till date.
Several dialogues held since 1995 to resolve the border dispute have yielded little result.
The last border standoff between Mizoram and Assam took place on June 5 when unidentified people torched two abandoned farmhouses in the area claimed by both states.
