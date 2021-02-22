Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Kerala to attend padayatra on Feb 22

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reached Calicut International Airport to attend a Padayatra in poll-bound Kerala.
The Wayanad MP is scheduled to attend the programme to mark the culmination of padayatra being undertaken by state Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and other programmes on February 22 and 23.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Vijaya Yatra from Kasaragod, Kerala in presence of state party president K Surendran.
A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present at the concluding session of the rally on March 7 in Thiruvananthapuram.
