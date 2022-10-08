JUST IN
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar frowns upon CBI charge sheet against Lalu Yadav
Congress poll: Rahul to vote at Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and 40 other leaders will vote in the party president's election at a Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka's Bellary on October 17.

Press Trust of India  |  Turuvekere (K'taka) 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets a 15-year-old specially-abled Mohammad Asim, who swam across the Periyar river in an hour without arms, during party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Wayanad on Wednesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and 40 other leaders will vote in the party president's election at a Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka's Bellary on October 17.

The day will be a rest day for the Bharat Jodo Yatra to enable those taking part in it to cast their vote in the election.

AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the central election authority has decided to set up a polling booth at the camp site in Bellary where all delegates will cast their ballot.

The PCC delegates of Karnataka will cast their vote in Bengaluru on October 17, he said.

The yatra will move to Andhra Pradesh for three days on October 18 and cover a distance of 95 kilometres in the state. It will then return to Karnataka's Raichur.

Thereafter, the yatra will move to Telangana, Ramesh said.

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are the two contenders vying for the top Congress position.

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 15:22 IST

