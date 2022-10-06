KCR's national party BRS to soon hold Dalit conclave in Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
Divisions in TRS? Kavitha's absence from KCR's BRS launch raises questions
Asaduddin Owaisi welcomes BRS; BJP calls it KCR's 'misadventure'
Sukesh Chandrasekhar: A jailed conman who never stopped duping people
Parties in Andhra Pradesh express diverse views on KCR launching BRS
In Bihar, KCR meets Nitish, Lalu, Tejashwi, calls for 'BJP mukt Bharat'
-
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the national political party launched by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, will soon hold a Dalit conclave in Hyderabad.
This was announced by Rao when prominent Dalit leader and Tamil Nadu MP Thirumavalavan and leaders from other states called on him here on Thursday.
KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said that many schemes are being implemented for the development of Dalits in Telangana and it is imperative to implement them all over the country with the same spirit of Telangana.
The Chief Minister said that a Dalit Conclave will be held soon in Hyderabad under the banner of BRS with Dalit brothers from all over the country. On this occasion, Thirumavalavan honoured KCR with a shawl.
Thirumavalavan said that he came to know about the various welfare schemes introduced by the Telangana government for Dalits, and appreciated it for introducing numerous schemes for Dalit empowerment and said that no state is implementing such a huge number of programmes in the country. He commended the state government for implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme.
Thirumavalavan, President of the VCK, had also attended the meeting of TRS general body on Wednesday, where a resolution was passed to convert the TRS into the BRS.
Farmer association leaders from various states, Rakesh Rafiq, Akshay (Odisha), senior journalist Vineet Narayana (Delhi), Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Gurnam Singh (Haryana), Maharashtra farmer leader Dasharath Sawant and others also met KCR on Thursday.
--IANS
ms/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 21:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU