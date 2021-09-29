Congress to launch UP campaign with Priyanka rally on Oct 9 from Varanasi

-
The Congress in Uttar Pradesh is expected to launch its poll campaign for the 2022 Assembly elections on October 9 with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public rally in Varanasi.
Former Varanasi MP Rajesh Mishra confirmed that preparations for the rally have begun and added that the event was being organised to give a message of change to the people across the state.
The Congress has also decided to bet on young candidates for the 2022 Assembly elections and sources said that the party may give 60 per cent of its tickets to those in the age group of 30 to 40 years.
Priyanka, who is in Lucknow on a five-day visit, is said to have given her consent for this.
The Congress is inviting applications from prospective candidates till October 10.
"Focus on the youth and their issues is clear in various strategy, election, campaign and manifesto meetings. The leadership feels that this is the group which has suffered most at the hands of the myopic vision of the BJP government and, therefore, wants change. Putting up good candidates with whom the public can relate is a natural thought," a party functionary said.
Veterans in the party, however, believe that the Congress needs more than a formula for its revival in Uttar Pradesh.
"The party is still struggling to put things in an affirmative and clear perspective. The formula may not find many buyers in a highly caste and religion sensitive UP unlike Kerala where development and candidates are considered over traditional factors," said a party veteran.
