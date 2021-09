Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party.

Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter.

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

It is immediately not known what prompted Sidhu to leave the post of the Punjab Congress chief.

