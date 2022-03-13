Congress to mull reasons behind 'constant defeats' in polls: Harish Rawat

-
Following Congress defeat in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, state former chief minister said Harish Rawat on Sunday said that the party would look into the reasons behind the "constant defeats" including the ones in the five states that hit the Assembly elections.
Speaking to ANI, Rawat, who also lost the Lalkuwa seat to his BJP opponent Mohan Singh Bisht by over 17,000 votes, took the responsibility for the party's debacle in the state "despite conducive environment".
"We've to look into the reasons behind our constant defeats, I too consider myself responsible for the defeat in Uttarakhand that we couldn't win despite the conducive environment," he said.
The Congress leader further said that the party would work on the suggestions that would be made in the Congress Working Committee slated to be held this evening.
"We'll work on suggestions for improvement that'll come in CWC," Rawat told ANI.
BJP is set to retain Uttarakhand and has won 47 seats. Congress, which was banking on anti-incumbency against the state government, has won 19 seats in the 70-member state assembly.
