Gandhis' binds not just Congress but all sections: Party's youth chief

Ahead of a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V on Sunday said the Gandhi family is the thread that binds together not only the Congress but all sections of the country and it is not dependent on any electoral victory or defeat.
Srinivas, who is a special invitee to the Congress' highest decision-making body CWC, took to Twitter to express his backing for the Gandhi family ahead of the high-level party meeting, where a post-mortem of the party's recent electoral debacle in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab -- is expected.
"There have been many conspiracies to erase this heritage, which has sacrificed everything for the integrity of the country, but they have never succeeded," the Youth Congress chief tweeted referring to the legacy of the Gandhi family.
"The Gandhi family is the thread that binds together not only the Congress but all the sections of the country and it is not dependent on any electoral victory or defeat," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
The CWC will meet at 4PM on Sunday to discuss the outcome of the assembly elections. Sources said Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting at the party's headquarters here.
The Congress lost Punjab to the AAP and could not wrest control of any of the four other states from the BJP.
While Sonia Gandhi has not been actively campaigning for some time, Rahul Gandhi has been the star campaigner for the Congress besides Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with the brother-sister duo also playing a major role in key decisions of the party.
