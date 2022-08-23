Sisodia ready to go behind bars but won't bow down: AAP after ED's case

-
ALSO READ
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
Can PMLA really be the go-to legislation to probe financial crimes?
Liquor trader paid Rs 1 cr to Manish Sisodia's associate, says CBI FIR
Delhi Excise Policy: CBI raids Sisodia's home, 20 other locations
Sisodia visits Kamla Nagar market, promises world-class public amenities
-
After the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case over the Delhi excise policy, the AAP on Tuesday said it had to happen as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia rejected the BJP's offer to join it to free himself from charges in the matter.
Sisodia is ready to go behind bars but he would not "bow down" before the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) added.
Official sources said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities in the excise policy allegedly involving Sisodia and others.
The federal agency has filed the case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others.
Reacting to the news about registration of the case by the ED, AAP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a tweet in Hindi, This had to happen. They (from BJP) had threatened Manish ji that if he does not join the BJP, the ED case will also be registered and he will be sent to jail,
Manish ji is ready to go to jail but not ready to bow down, he added.
The CBI had conducted raids in the case last week and had covered the Delhi residence of Sisodia and several other locations across seven states and Union Territories.
Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including that of excise and education.
The ED will probe if alleged irregularities were done in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy brought out in November last year.
Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was "offered the CM's post" by the BJP and closure of all cases if he quit AAP and joined the saffron party. The BJP hit back, accusing him of trying to deflect attention from the corruption charges.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU