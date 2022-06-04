Cong does not recognise its workers: Balbir Singh Sidhu after joining BJP

-
ALSO READ
Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation, says HM Amit Shah
Home Minister Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh on May 21 for two-day visit
BJP fulfilling aspirations of poor, says Amit Shah on BJP's foundation day
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit MP, Bihar and Pudduchery from April 22-24
Home Minister Amit Shah to be in West Bengal from April 16 to 17
-
After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Saturday that Congress doesn't recognize its workers, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah give credit to their workers.
Balbir Singh Sidhu said, "I have been in Congress since I was 30-32 years old. Now I am 60-years-old, worked with all my blood and sweat for the party but Congress doesn't recognize its workers. The way Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji work, they give credit to their workers."
Earlier in the day, seven Congress leaders, including four former Ministers, joined the BJP at the party office in Chandigarh.
Former Ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, and Sundar Sham Arora were among the seven Congress leaders who joined the BJP today.
Apart from them, Congress leaders Kewal S Dhillon, Kamaljeet S Dhillon and the sitting Mayor of Congress in Mohali, Amarjeet S Sidhu also joined the BJP here today.
In addition, two Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh and Sarup Chand Singla also joined the BJP today.
In the past few months, the country has witnessed a number of leaders from various Opposition parties joining the BJP.
On Thursday, former Congress leader Hardik Patel, who quit the Congress last month, joined the BJP- months ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, while the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) retired colonel Ajay Kothiyal joined the party in Uttarakhand on May 24.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU