Cong does not recognise its workers: Balbir Singh Sidhu after joining BJP

After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Saturday that doesn't recognize its workers, while Prime Minister and Union Home Minister give credit to their workers.

Balbir Singh Sidhu said, "I have been in since I was 30-32 years old. Now I am 60-years-old, worked with all my blood and sweat for the party but doesn't recognize its workers. The way Modi Ji and Ji work, they give credit to their workers."

Earlier in the day, seven Congress leaders, including four former Ministers, joined the at the party office in Chandigarh.

Former Ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, and Sundar Sham Arora were among the seven Congress leaders who joined the today.

Apart from them, Congress leaders Kewal S Dhillon, Kamaljeet S Dhillon and the sitting Mayor of Congress in Mohali, Amarjeet S Sidhu also joined the here today.

In addition, two Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh and Sarup Chand Singla also joined the BJP today.

In the past few months, the country has witnessed a number of leaders from various Opposition parties joining the BJP.

On Thursday, former Congress leader Hardik Patel, who quit the Congress last month, joined the BJP- months ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, while the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) retired colonel Ajay Kothiyal joined the party in Uttarakhand on May 24.

