Congress wrests MP's Rewa mayoral seat, BJP wins in Dewas, Ratlam

Congress on Wednesday wrested away the Rewa mayoral seat from the BJP while the saffron party won in Dewas and Ratlam cities.
Congress' Ajay Mishra Baba won the mayoral election in Rewa by trouncing the BJP's Prabodh Vyas by 10,282 votes, a state election commission official said.
The opposition party won the mayor's post in Rewa after many years.
The BJP retained mayoral seats in Dewas and Ratlam.
In Dewas, the BJP's Geeta Agrawal defeated Congress candidate Vinodini Vyas by 45,884 votes.
In Ratlam, the BJP's Prahlad Patel defeated Congress' Mayank Jat by 8,591 votes.
