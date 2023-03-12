Defectors should be banned from becoming ministers, says Kapil Sibal

After Rajya Sabha MP last week announced a new platform, 'Insaaf', and a website, 'Insaaf Ke Sipahi', to fight the 'injustice prevailing in the country under the BJP-led government', the senior lawyer on Saturday held a meeting at Jantar Mantar to launch the initiative.

Sibal launched this platform in the presence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, which is intended to help people rise in the fight against injustice with lawyers at the forefront of the initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Sibal referred to the raids conducted at the premises of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members, and claimed that the operation was BJP's response to losing power in Bihar.

Sibal said: "You can see what is happening in Bihar. They felt Tejashwi Yadav and JD-U are coming together. It's been years since Lalu Prasad has been the Chief Minister of Bihar. They came to remember the case all of a sudden."

Talking about the recent raids by probe agencies, Sibal said: "The ED sees the Indian map in a different way. They see only the opposition ruled states, they don't go to ruled states."

Focusing on his initiative, Sibal said: "Every political party has its own ideology, but when you read the preamble of the Constitution, the basis of it is justice."

Sibal also pointed out the prevalence of defectors becoming ministers, and went on to accuse the of buying MLAs, and destabilising opposition governments in different states.

"What kind of is this? Defectors are become ministers... Those who defect from their party should be banned from becoming ministers or fighting elections for five years," Sibal said.

Sibal also demanded for Rs 50,000 salary for school teachers, free education for women, and cheap healthcare, and more.

About Sibal's national-level platform, Tankha said: "Everyone wants justice, but there are very few who can fight for it. This will become the voice of 133 crore Indians. We hope that it will transform into a people's movement."

Those who want to combat injustice can register on the website insaafkesipahi.co.in, Sibal said.

